    Karan Johar teases for new movie; fans guess it's 'Sarzameen' starring Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Karan Johar celebrates 25 years in filmmaking, teasing fans about his upcoming project on Instagram. Providing clues about the cast and title, he invites fans to guess, promising a sneak peek for correct answers

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    Celebrating a remarkable 25-year journey in the film industry, Karan Johar recently took to his Instagram handle to share exciting updates about his upcoming film, keeping fans in suspense as they attempt to guess the title and cast. The prolific filmmaker, known for his iconic movies from the debut classic "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in 1998 to his latest directorial venture, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," teased followers with intriguing hints.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In a unique social media approach, Johar revealed that the upcoming project has been shrouded in secrecy for the past year. He attributed this decision to the debut director's choice of not divulging key aspects, even to the crew. The post read, "This is not a film Announcement! But it can be... with your help!"

    Johar went on to provide clues about the cast and film's title, encouraging fans to participate in the guessing game. The hints included: A) A southern superstar, fresh off a pan-India success. B) A beloved actress renowned for her emotional prowess on screen. C) A debut actor with a legacy, tirelessly working to carve his niche in the industry while facing challenges.

    Excitement heightened as Johar affirmed that the film is ready for release, and they would be unveiling it soon. To engage fans further, he invited them to guess the title and other details. If successful, lucky winners would have the opportunity to witness a sneak peek of the film. The post concluded with a warm message from "Team (Film Title)."

    Beyond his filmmaking endeavors, Johar expressed aspirations that extend beyond the realm of movies. He emphasized that while he has achieved numerous dreams, he continues to create new ones daily. These dreams encompass various facets, from storytelling and studio expansion plans to personal relationships. Johar revealed that his aspirations are not confined to the professional domain, citing the joy of realizing dreams like having children and subsequently dreaming for their future.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 4:30 PM IST
