Karan Johar's fierce reply to user asking him his 'sexuality' is EPIC - READ

On Saturday, Karan Johar decided to host an ‘Ask Karan Anything’ session on the newly-launched app Threads. He is one of the most noted bollywood filmmakers and personalities who has joined the THREADS app. His sarcastic response to a user who asked him if he is gay is priceless and epic.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He is returning to the celluloid screens as a filmmaker and director after a long time of 7 years. So, the excitement and anticipation around his film is sky-high. Amid the film promotions spree, Karan, on Saturday, decided to host an ‘Ask Karan Anything’ session on Threads. He is one of the actors who joined the new app recently. His highly interactive and fun session grabbed industry and netizens' attention instantly and one particular fan asked him about his sexuality and Karan's fitting reply impressed everyone.

Karan took to Threads and wrote, "AKA! Ask Karan Anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush not flush! Am here for 10 minutes, my threaders!".

Soon after he posted the note, users were flooding his comments section. In these many unique and interesting questions, a particular user asked him about his sexuality. The question read, "You are gay, right?" The eminent director did not hold back and gave a fitting and apt reply. Karan replied, "You are interested?."

Meanwhile, his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The trailer has left cinema lovers intrigued and impressed with Ranveer and Alia's fiery and unbeatable on-screen chemistry. Interestingly, the film will also feature Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in cameo appearances. Media mills were hot with claims and rumours that Shah Rukh Khan might be a part of the film. But during his recent Instagram live, Karan Johar rubbished the claims.

