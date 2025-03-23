user
'Chhaava': Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attends Vicky Kaushal starrer special screening; praises film

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended a special screening of Chhaava, a film starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Laxman Utekar

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently attended a special screening of Chhaava, a blockbuster film starring Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film delves into the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and portrays his unwavering courage in protecting his faith and homeland.

After watching the movie, Sai shared his thoughts with the media, commending the film for its powerful narrative. He remarked that Chhaava effectively portrays Sambhaji Maharaj’s bravery, his ultimate sacrifice for the nation, and his steadfast refusal to renounce his faith, which he considered the core message of the film.

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Abhineta XI defeats Neta XI in thrilling T20 match to spread awareness for TB

Chhaava

The movie has achieved remarkable success at the box office, surpassing ₹500 crore in earnings. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, it has emerged as Kaushal’s highest-grossing film, outpacing his previous hits such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged the film’s success at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. He spoke about Maharashtra’s significant contribution to cinema and highlighted Chhaava as a widely discussed film. Additionally, he credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant’s novel Chhaava for bringing Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy into the spotlight. The historical drama premiered in theaters on February 14 this year.

