Wear Red for Durga: 9 Days of Navratri Red Saree Styles

Lifestyle
You can worship Maa Durga in a red satin saree. This type of saree gives you an elegant look. You can carry a matching blouse with it.
If you want a fresh look during Chaitra Navratri, you can try a floral print red saree. It looks quite beautiful. You can find a beautiful saree like this for under ₹1-2 thousand.
Rose cuts have been added to the red net saree, which makes the saree look amazing. You can carry this type of saree on festivals as well as special occasions.
This red saree has golden zari work. This design of Brasso saree gives a very classic look. You must also keep a saree of the same pattern in your closet.
You can get a gorgeous look in a blood red silk saree adorned with golden prints. You will find this type of saree offline or online.
The border of the Chunri print red saree is made very beautiful. Silver zari and sequence work has been done on the saree. Apart from this, glitter has also been used.
Red Gota Patti sarees are in trend these days. You can get a traditional look by styling a saree with a wide border. You will also find this type of saree at an affordable price.
The golden touch on the red color silk saree is looking very beautiful. To give a modern touch to this type of saree, add a belt. Wear a mismatched blouse with it.
