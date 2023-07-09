Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shehnaaz Gill to join Salman Khan in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; fans eagerly await episode

The show will feature Shehnaaz Gill, who competed in Bigg Boss season 13 as well. Her presence hasn't been discussed much, but it's assumed that she'll feature in her recently released music video Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hoon.

For a variety of reasons, igg Boss OTT 2 has been gaining popularity. Drama on the reality show has kept viewers very entertained. Salman Khan, who has been hosting this season, would soon be joined by Shehnaaz Gill in an upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, if reports are to be believed. In this regard, a formal confirmation is still pending. Shehnaaz Gill, who competed on Bigg Boss season 13 as well, will appear in the programme, according to Times Now. Her presence hasn't been discussed much, but it's assumed that she'll feature in her recently released music video Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hoon. The announcement has already caused a huge excitement among fans. Notably, she was born this year. Shehnaaz is anticipated to take the stage this time to promote her eagerly awaited song with the brilliant actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Speaking of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the programme is becoming more captivating every day. This week's nominations included Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, among other contenders. There were also nominations for four more participants. The house's current captain is Jiya Shankar. When it comes to the candidates on the programme right now, they are Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Jad Hadid. Abdu Rozik, a competitor on Bigg Boss 16 recently, joined the competition as a wildcard. Netizens have been excitedly anticipating the show's next elimination since Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui were all eliminated.

Speaking of Shehnaaz, she made her eagerly anticipated Bollywood debut in 2023 with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a multi-starrer starring Salman Khan. On her YouTube channel, she also hosts a chat programme called Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz where she interviews famous people about their forthcoming projects. Additionally, she has finished filming the unnamed project for Rhea Kapoor.

