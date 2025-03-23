CBI Files Closure Report: Sushant Singh Rajput Case Ends After 5 Years

Read Full Article

Sushant Singh Rajput was a very talented actor in Bollywood. And the struggles he faced as an outsider can not be explained in words. This went on till he took his own life. MS Dhoni actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. With many speculations around, there are very big names involved in his death case. Neither his parents nor his fans were ready to believe that his death was a suicide. Despite having much evidence from the belt scars on his neck to the CCTV footage, the law couldn't do much but file a case.

CBI Files Closure Report:

After nearly 5 years of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, justice was not served, but the culprits were set free. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, ruling out foul play in his death. They dismissed the claims of poisoning and strangling as FALSE according to AIIMS and expert opinions and forensic evidence.

The CBI investigated two cases, among which one is filed by Sushant's father, accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and financial misappropriation. And another case was filed by Rhea against Sushant's sisters for allegedly providing him medication based on a fake prescription. Both cases were closed due to a lack of proper evidence that supports their claims.

The closure report once again failed an extraordinarily talented person who was just following his passion. Many claims and pieces of evidence are publicly proven that it is not a suicide. But with many hidden factors, CBI filed a closure report on his case. His fans are not at all happy with him, and they still pray for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput one day for sure. The court will decide if they are reliable and true and if it is acceptable or not. It's all in the hands of the court now, if the justice is going to be served or just the big names are going to be saved.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case :

His then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested in this case, where a lot of big names were involved. Fans claimed that those big influential people used Rhea as a medium to provoke and suffocate him to take his own life. Those big names that came out included Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, and Salman Khan. It was also said that Mahesh Bhatt was having an affair with Rhea Chakraborthy, who was just a year older than his daughter Alia Bhatt. Having a very sharp mind and exceptional talent in sciences, Sushant chose his passion, and the nepotism killed his dreams. Since then, it took years for Bollywood actors to get film work at the box office, and that also happened when they collaborated with the South Industry.

The nepotism was real, but the trolls and blame went to the ones who were not even in the industry as a competition or risk to Sushant Singh Rajput's career.

A lot of actors stayed quiet about this issue, but not Kangana Ranaut. She openly talked and questioned the entire industry for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She also claimed that this would not be suicide, knowing Sushant as a person. Many big actors reacted to his death but also got trolled for mistreating Sushant Singh Rajput various times at various events just because he was an outsider.

