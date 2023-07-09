Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harry Styles hit on stage during 'Love On Tour' concert, fan throws object at him; Watch Video

    During the 'Love On Tour' concert in Vienna, Harry Styles was hit in the face by a flying object thrown at him by a fan. A video of the accident has gone viral on Twitter, and people have a lot to say. This is not the first such incident for the singer.

    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    The former One Direction band member, Harry Styles was hit on stage by a flying object thrown by a fan at his face. This happened in Vienna, while the singer was performing for his ‘Love On Tour’ concert. Just last month, he was struck by flowers in UK’s Cardiff's Principality Stadium. A video of the accident caught on camera by a Twitter user has gone viral. A video of the accident caught on camera by a Twitter user has gone viral. These accidents seem to be happening more, with Bebe Rexha and Ava Max experiencing similar situations in recent weeks.

    The 10-second viral video shows Harry wincing immediately, as a small object hit near his left eye. He was clearly feeling pain. Harry then bent over for a few seconds before standing upright and continuing to make his way down the stage, while still applying his hand to his face.

    Watch video:

    Fans and netizens had varied reactions to the video. One of them condemned this kind of etiquette at a concert.

    One of them expressed that the 'As It Was' singer deserves better.

    Another made a 'One Direction' pun out of the situation

    Last month in June, Styles had just finished his penultimate UK date at Cardiff's Principality Stadium as part of his sold-out Love On Tour concerts when the floral arrangement came soaring across the sky after being thrown by a fan in the audience. Last year in November too, he was by a bunch of Skittles at his face.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
