Ramadan Energy Drink for Sehri: Dates and Dry Fruits Shake Recipe

Soak dates and all dry fruits in slightly lukewarm water for 30 minutes to soften them.
Put the soaked dates and dry fruits in a mixer, add a little milk and blend well to make a smooth paste.
Now add the remaining milk and cardamom powder to this paste and blend again, so that the shake is well prepared.
If you like it sweeter, you can increase the amount of honey or dates (no need to add sugar).
Pour the prepared shake into a glass, garnish with chopped almonds and cashews and drink it in Sehri.
