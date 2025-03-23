Lifestyle

Ramadan Energy Drink for Sehri: Dates and Dry Fruits Shake Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Dates – 5-6
  • Almonds – 6-7
  • Cashews – 4-5
  • Walnuts – 2-3
  • Peanuts – 1 tbsp
  • Milk – 1.5 cups (lukewarm or cold)
  • Honey – 1 tsp (to taste)
  • Cardamom powder – 1/4 tsp 

Soak Dry Fruits and Dates

Soak dates and all dry fruits in slightly lukewarm water for 30 minutes to soften them.

Blend

Put the soaked dates and dry fruits in a mixer, add a little milk and blend well to make a smooth paste.

Mix with Remaining Milk

Now add the remaining milk and cardamom powder to this paste and blend again, so that the shake is well prepared.

Adjust Sweetness

If you like it sweeter, you can increase the amount of honey or dates (no need to add sugar).

Serve

Pour the prepared shake into a glass, garnish with chopped almonds and cashews and drink it in Sehri.

