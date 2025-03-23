user
user

US: 3 dead, 15 injured in New Mexico mass shooting (WATCH)

Three people were killed and 15 were injured during a shooting at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Friday night (local time), CNN reported, citing local police. 

US: 3 dead, 15 injured in New Mexico mass shooting (WATCH) shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 23, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Three people were killed and 15 were injured during a shooting at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Friday night (local time), CNN reported, citing local police. Two 19-year-olds and one 16-year-old were killed in the shooting, which occurred around 10 pm (local time), according to a Facebook post from Las Cruces Police.

The victims' identities remain unknown.

The people injured range in age from 16 to 36 years old, according to police.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting, but police are "actively following multiple leads," read the post.

An altercation between two groups at an "unsanctioned car show" in Young Park escalated to gunfire, Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said at a Saturday news conference.

He added that police have collected handgun-caliber casings from the scene. Story updated the number of people injured to 15, from an original count of 14 in the Facebook post.

Also read: US newspaper claims Musk will be briefed on Pentagon's plans for potential China war; Trump refutes report

Seven of the people injured have been sent from local hospitals to El Paso for further treatment, Las Cruces Fire Chief Michael Daniels said at the news conference. Four patients have been treated and released. The status of the other four patients is unknown, he said.

"This is a sad day for our community," Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez said at the news conference.

"I want to ask the community to gather together, to stand strong and united as we try to heal and face this tragic event that took place in our city," he said.

In a Saturday Instagram post, Las Cruces City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo described the shooting as "a heinous act of violence that will leave our city mourning."

"My heart is broken for the victims and families impacted," she wrote.

Las Cruces is located on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert, around 41 miles north of the US-Mexico border. 

Also read: "He went to church": US envoy reveals Putin prayed for Trump's recovery after assassination attempt (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US: Indian-origin father-daughter duo fatally shot in Virginia; suspect arrested anr

US: Indian-origin father-daughter duo fatally shot in Virginia; suspect arrested

Trump orders Attorney General to review lawyers, firms' conduct who filed suits against him shk

Trump orders Attorney General to review lawyers, firms' conduct who filed suits against him

Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital today, prescribed to continue drug therapy, two months of rest shk

Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital today, prescribed to continue drug therapy, two months of rest

Pakistan: Four police personnel killed in Balochistan's Nushki after armed assailants open fire on patrolling van anr

Pakistan: Four police personnel killed in Balochistan's Nushki after assailants open fire on patrolling van

Pakistan: 17 children die from Measles in Sindh over two months 2025 amid rising cases anr

Pakistan: 17 children die from Measles in Sindh over two months amid rising cases

Recent Stories

Mahalakshmi Rajyoga in Cancer: Good fortune and financial gains for these signs are you one of them?

Mahalakshmi Rajyoga in Cancer: Good fortune and financial gains for these signs, are you one of them?

PHOTOS Sharvari Wagh shines in a golden off-shoulder gown ATG

(PHOTOS) Sharvari Wagh shines in a golden off-shoulder gown

Earn Rs 50,000/Month From Home! Amazing Startup Idea for Women RBA

Earn Rs 50,000/Month From Home! Amazing Startup Idea for Women

Karnataka: 3-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru dmn

Karnataka: 3-year-old girl dies after tree falls on her amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more RBA

Arijit Singh Mumbai Concert 2025: Know about show timings, venue, tickets and more

Recent Videos

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

Video Icon
BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

Video Icon
Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Video Icon
'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

Video Icon
Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon