Sikandar censor review: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer clarifies about REMAKE

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's most anticipated film, Sikandar, is gearing up for its release this Eid. The film managed to create buzz around the film, raising the expectations of the audience in a Salmaan Khan film. The recently released song from this film got great recognition and appreciation for the stellar moves and captivating music. Now, the censor review is out, making things more exciting.

Sikandar Censor review:

The Sikandar censor report revealed an exciting detail about the film. The report revealed a UA 13+ certificate for the film that indicates the suitable audiences are aged 13 and above with parental supervision. The duration of the film Sikandar is approximately 150.8 minutes. The censor board described this film as "explosive, intense, and downright thrilling." It is also confirmed that Sikanar is 100% original and not a remake of any South Indian movie.

Sikandar marks the first ever collaboration of Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan. This film also has many big stars like Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Sathya Raj, etc., featured in vital roles. Post the success of Chhaava, the expectations and fame of Rashmika Mandanna also increased to a higher level.

This film is very important to Salman Khan, as this actor just appeared in cameo roles in two films for a whole year. After a year gap, the fans of Salman Khan have high expectations for this film. This film is set for release on the 30th of March, despite many films postponing their film release dates to later months due to the IPL clash. Sikandar continues to stay on race with IPL, while it is challenging to make money from the film on the big screen during the IPL season.

