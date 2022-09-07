Kapil Sharma-starrer ‘Zwigato' to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

After its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, Nandita Das’s film ‘Zwigato’, starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role, will be premiered at the prestigious Busan Film Festival. The film shows Kapil Sharma as a delivery boy.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Nandita Das, 'Zwigato' has been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film, starring comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in the lead role, will now be screened at the prestigious 27th Busan International Film Festival.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is making a comeback on TV with his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Along with this, he is also in the discussion about his film 'Zwigato'. A film by Applause Entertainment and helmed by Nandita Das, Zwigato has been selected for the Asian Premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The film is to be shown in ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section.

The film, directed by Nandita Das, has previously been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. It has successfully been able to win the hearts of the people even before its theatrical release. The story of 'Zwigato' is based on the life of a floor manager who lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic and decides to take up a job as a delivery boy to financially help his family. Kapil will be seen in the lead role.

While Kapil Sharma’s character continues to struggle to help his family, his on-screen wife also explores different work opportunities to support his husband and the family. She then starts enjoying the freedom that the work brings to her.

Zwigato is a movie that is about life's struggles; it shows the ups and downs of life and the happy moments as well. In the film, along with the struggle of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic period, their happiness is also shown. The Busan International Film Festival will be held from October 5 to October 14.

Meanwhile, speaking of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the comedian-actor is once again returning to TV with the latest season of the show.

The latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show will reportedly not feature old comedian actors. It is being reported that fresh faces will be seen in the show while Archana Puran Singh will continue as the judge. The show will go on air on TV from September 10.