    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Here's what Urfi Javed has to say

    Urfi Javed has opened up on many things including whether she pays to paparazzi to get herself clicked or not. She also opened up on the controversy surrounding ‘Kachha Badam’ star Anjali Arora. Continue reading to know what Urfi has to say.

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy Here is what Urfi Javed has to say drb
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    When it comes to boldness, there is no one who can beat Urfi Javed. Whether it is about her fashion or her thoughts, Urfi is known for being bold and candid. Neither is she presently working in any serial nor a web series, yet Urfi often remains in the headlines. She steals the limelight not with her acting but with her take a fashion. Even though people try to troll her, the actor never hesitates from expressing her thoughts. In a recent interview too, Urfi has spoken openly about many things including the struggles of her life and Anjali Arora’s MMS controversy.

    In a recent interview, when Urfi Javed was asked if she gives money to the paparazzi for covering her so much, she said, “Am I, Kylie Jenner? From where will I get so much money? Sometimes people say that I don't have money to buy clothes. And then they say that I give money to the paparazzi?”

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra will be hit or flop? Here’s what the box office prediction say

    Urfi Javed then spoke about how the paparazzi always know where and what is she up to. She said that every artist has a PR team of their own and it is the PR team that tells the paparazzi the whereabouts of the actors.

    Speaking further about her life and her struggles, Urfi Javed said that people are not aware of the problems she has in her life. She said that there used to be a time in her life when she had no money. She in fact lent money before she entered the Bigg Boss OTT house. Since she could not survive in the house beyond a week’s time, she could barely make money from the show. And thus, when she came out, she said that she had a lot of debts that needed to be cleared. “If I earn some money by wearing such clothes, then why do people have an objection to it?” said Urfi.

    ALSO READ: ‘Beef’ over Brahmastra: Artists should not hurt sentiments, says MP HM Narottam Mishra

    The actor also shared her thoughts on the MMS controversy of ‘Kachha Badam’ star Anjali Arora. She said that if Anjali was in the MMS, then she is not a criminal but a victim! if Anjali was really in that viral video, then let me tell you that she is not a criminal but a Victim. She further said that if a girl records a video of herself while having a physical relationship and it goes viral without her consent, she is a victim of the crime.

