Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film popular song Varaha Roopam is back to your playlist- know now

Kantara’s most popular and loved song, Varaha Roopam, is officially back in the film. Amidst the dispute, now the song is available for listeners to enjoy. Varaha Roopam has been a fan favourite since it was released, and every single one of them has thoroughly enjoyed the music of the song.

Kantara is now more popular than ever. The audience has generally enjoyed the movie in its entirety. The Kantara tale has been catching on like wildfire, and audiences everywhere enjoy it. The film has run for 50 days and still plays in over 1000 theatres worldwide. In Australia, the UK, Canada, the UAE, and the USA, the movie has run for 50 days. The movie is still being shown in over 900 theatres in India.

A magnificent lunch like Kantara is one that you shouldn't skip. It is the ideal synthesis of technological prowess, cultural sophistication, and workmanship. You are unlikely to have seen or heard much about that unique region of Southern India. And is deserving of every compliment and expression of gratitude that it receives.

Hombale Films, the movie's production company, posted a video on their social media accounts in which the director and the movie's star, Rishab Shetty, announced the movie's Tulu release and asked the public for help.

On camera, Rishab remarked, "Hello to everyone. I'm here to share some information with you. In Tulu, Kantara will be released on December 2. This is my first film to be released in Tulu. The entire team is delighted that you all contributed significantly to Kantara's success, and we appreciate that. With the most theatres, Kantara in Tulu is being released in both Karnataka and abroad. Therefore, I kindly ask everyone to visit Tulu to see Kantara."