    SS Rajamouli beats Steven Spielberg, RRR filmmaker bagged the best director at NYFCC

    The New York Film Critics Circle awarded SS Rajamouli the best director prize for Ram Charan and Jr NTR's monumental film RRR. Both western and eastern audiences gave the movie overwhelmingly positive reviews.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    RRR, the masterpiece of SS Rajamouli, is in no hurry to end. The movie has now achieved its major victory following acclaim from western viewers and the media. On Friday, he defeated the most renowned Hollywood directors to win the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle.

    The talented director earned Best Director at the NYFCC against Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood.

    The RRR team are very excited about the big win as they tweeted, "@SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! @NYFCC. Words can't do justice to describe how happy and proud we are...Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie." RRR has accomplished yet another amazing milestone by becoming the first Indian movie to be included in IMDb's list of the best 50 movies of 2022, which was 

    The Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starring movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, not only won over Indian viewers but also won a tonne of praise from both western and eastern critics. Over Rs 1200 crore were made throughout RRR's theatrical run. RRR was just released in the US and Japan to extremely positive reviews from western viewers. They were gushing about the movie nonstop. For his unconventional work for RRR, Rajamouli was also highlighted on the top page of the LA Times.

    About RRR
    For those unaware, RRR is a fictional account of the lives of revolutionary freedom warriors Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively, portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The movie premiered on many theatres on March 25, 2022. In supporting parts, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

    RRR joins the Oscars race
    The RRR team formally submitted its list of nominees for the Oscars 2023 in several categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Visual Effects. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will also be nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars. The historical fantasy drama has also entered the competition for Oscar nominations.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
