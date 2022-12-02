Action-packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' trailer finally out | WATCH

Directed by James Mangold, the ardent fans are in for a treat as the much-awaited trailer got revealed by makers a few hours back. Surprisingly, the film has not been helmed by Steven Spielberg, making it the first time in this franchise.

We all have loved watching the iconic 'Indiana Jones' films and our childhood is incomplete without the action, adventure films that have shaped our lives. Over the past several years, this film franchise has acquired cult status in our lives. After a time gap of fourteen years, the fifth and final much-awaited film in the 'Indiana Jones' series titled, 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' trailer has been dropped by makers.

After the last film 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of Crystal Skull,' released in 2008, failed to cast its spell on audiences, the much-discussed franchise's fifth and final film trailer is out now. With action, adventure, emotional backstory, and nuanced performances, the film's trailer has made the buzz for all the right reasons this time.

The trailer starts with the archaeologist and action-hero Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) entry. He says, ''I miss the desert. I miss the sea. And I miss waking up every morning, wondering, what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us." Then Indiana Jones is seen talking to Sallah (John-Rhys Davies) and says, "Those days have come and gone". On this, Sallah shares, "Perhaps, perhaps not."

We see Indiana Jones saying, "I don't believe in magic. But, a few times, in my life, I've seen things. Things I can't explain. I've come to believe that it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it."

Watch the trailer:

Overall in the entire trailer, we see many characters, on a journey to discover the hidden treasure. With a mix of emotions, action, drama, adventure, gore, compelling storyline, the 'Indiana Jones 5' trailer looks intriguing. Excellent direction by James Mangold and the performance by Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in the trailer has grabbed a lot of attention from global audiences, who all have become excited and thrilled about this film. 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' releases globally on June 30, 2023, in theatres.