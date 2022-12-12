Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara: Hrithik Roshan goes gaga over Rishab Shetty's blockbuster, says 'climax gave him 'goosebumps'

    After Kantara was released on the OTT platform, actor Hrithik Roshan couldn't stop praising Rishab Shetty's film. Hrithik stated on Twitter that he "learned so much" from the film and praised Shetty's "strength of conviction." Scroll down for more information.

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 9:03 AM IST

    Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, has received widespread acclaim since its theatrical premiere on September 30. When the film launched on Netflix's OTT platform on December 9, it landed in the top ten of the online streaming giant's top ten. Hrithik Roshan, the actor, is the first celebrity to compliment the film. And Rishab Shetty is grateful for the Fighter actor's kind sentiments.

    Hrithik Roshan spent Sunday (December 11) seeing Rishab Shetty's Kantara and was glowing about it. On Twitter, he stated that he had "learned" so much from viewing the picture, which has now become one of the year's greatest blockbusters.

    Sharing his review of Kantara, Hrithik wrote: “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction and acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect and kudos to the team." In his response, Rishab said, “Thank you so much sir."

    Rishab Shetty, who has directed, written, and acted in the film, was quick to reply to Hrithik and thank him for his nice words. He simply wrote, "Thankyou so much sir."


    Kantara has broken several box office records since its September release. It has made over Rs 397 crore at the box office in all languages, making it one of the most successful films of the year.

    Recently, RRR director SS Rajamouli discussed Kantara and stated that a large-scale picture is not required to make significant money. "Big expenditures are one thing... Suddenly, Kantara enters the room and examines the figures. Suddenly, you don't need a large-budget picture to make huge bucks. Kantara, a little film, may do this "Speaking to Film Companion, the filmmaker stated.

    "As an audience, it's fantastic, but as filmmakers, we need to go back and double-check what we're doing," he concluded."

    Kantara is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films, and it stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G. Several Bollywood films were upstaged by the Hindi version in recent weeks. Several celebrities have praised the film, including Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shilpa Shetty.

