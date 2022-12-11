Know about Rajinikanth's net worth, income, house, cars and family

Indian superstar Rajinikanth will turn 72 in just a few hours, and the actor's net worth is $55 Million (Rs 430 Crore). As per 2018 Forbes reports, the actor was ranked 14th with an annual income of 50 Crore.

Indian cinema's Thalaiva Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, popularly known as Rajinikanth, is noted not just for his acting abilities, but also for his down-to-earth manner. Since his debut in 1975, the actor has matured dramatically, and many now consider him God.

All these years, the actor has built his speciality with many films, and today let's look at his net worth and the pricey properties he possesses.

Kabali, Sivaji, Petta, Hum, and many other films are among his greatest. Currently, the celebrity is collaborating with Nelson Dilipkumar on the film Jailer.



According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rajinikanth, who has worked on several films, has a whopping net worth of over Rs 430 crore. According to Forbes, the actor was rated 14th in 2018 with an annual income of 50 crores. According to recent estimates, the Superstar would be paid 150 crores for his forthcoming film Jailer, making him one of India's highest-paid performers.



Rajinikanth has a big mansion in Chennai's opulent Poes Garden neighbourhood, where most of the city's prominent entrepreneurs, politicians, actors, and other wealthy individuals live.

According to sources, the property is valued Rs 35 crore. The actor even has a share in the school that his wife, Latha, owns.



Rajinikanth, one of the top actors, is a big admirer of expensive automobiles. The celebrity has a Rolls Royce Phantom valued at 16.5 crore and a Rolls Royce Ghost valued at 6 crore.

The actor also owns a BMW X5 that starts at 67.90 lakh and can go up to 1.77 crore, a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon for 2.55 crore, a Lamborghini Urus for 3.10 crore, and Premier Padmini, Toyota Innova, and Hindustan Motors Ambassador.

The Thalaiva of Indian Cinema has a Bentley Limousine costing 5-6 crore, but the actor has customised the vehicle to his specifications and the price is a staggering 22 crore.

Rajini charges between 50 and 60 crores for his films each year. Rajnikanth has roughly 100-120 crores in current assets.

