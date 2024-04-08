Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kannappa: Akshay Kumar joins Prabhas, Mohanlal in upcoming Telugu film

    The cast of Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa has been enlarged to include a star-studded cast. Akshay Kumar, an actor, is the most recent addition.

    The newest cast member of Mukesh Kumar Singh's upcoming fantasy epic "Kannappa," which stars Vishnu Manchu, is actor Akshay Kumar. This is the first Telugu film featuring Akshay Kumar, and it explores the myth of the devoted disciple of Lord Shiva, Kannappa.

    The makers of the movie stated "Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast..
     

    Despite his previous performance in the bilingual film "Ashaant" (1993), which was released in Kannada as "Vishnu Vijaya," this project marks Akshay's debut in Telugu cinema. In addition, he made his Tamil film debut in Shankar's 2018 smash hit "2.0." The upcoming movie "Kannappa" is his third production in the South Indian film industry.

    Along with other celebrities like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda, and others, the film's star-studded cast includes Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu. 
     

