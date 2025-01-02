Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH)

Shivarajkumar, the brother of the late Puneeth Rajkumar, is an actor and producer. He discusses his experience with cancer treatment. Geetha Shivarajkumar, his wife, who appeared in the video alongside him, said that all the medical reports had come back negative, and it was officially announced that Shivarajkumar is cancer-free.

Kannada actor Dr Shivarajkumar, son of Kannada cinema great Dr Rajkumar, posted a video from the United States on January 1, 2025, outlining his battle with illness and promising supporters that he will return.

Shivarajkumar extended his New Year wishes to everyone in the video, saying, “I am hesitant to speak as I might get emotional at this moment. Leaving Karnataka was a very emotional experience for me. Under these circumstances, fear is inevitable, but the support of my fans has significantly reduced it."

He went on to say, "The manner the physicians treated me gave me enormous strength. I had chemotherapy while filming the movie '45' and even filmed the finale fight scene. I felt apprehensive as the date for my trip to the United States for treatment approached. However, my wife Geetha and daughter Nivedita supported me throughout."

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh to Honey Singh: 6 Top Singers to rock the stage in 2025

"Dr. Manohar, who treated me, looked after me like a child. My urine bladder has been replaced, but there is no need to panic. I'm doing fine and will come returning with twice the enthusiasm. "I thank all of my fans for their unwavering support," Shivarajkumar stated.

Geetha Shivarajkumar, his wife, who featured in the video with him, revealed that all medical findings have come back negative, and Shivarajkumar has been officially pronounced cancer-free. "He recovered because of the blessings of his fans, and I will never forget this," she told me.

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz expecting 2nd child with Michael Dolan? Fans React



The actor underwent surgery at a Miami hospital to have his malignant bladder removed. Dr Murugesh Manoharan, the surgeon, explained that Shivarajkumar's intestine was used to make an artificial bladder.



Shivarajkumar openly discussed his sickness in November, admitting that he, too, was human. While he did not reveal it was cancer at the time, he stated, "At the end of the day, I am a human being." I have a health problem and am now receiving therapy for it. I've finished a handful of therapy sessions, and a few more are scheduled. Following that, I will have surgery, either in India or the United States."

Latest Videos