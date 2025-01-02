Entertainment

2025 Concerts: Top Singers to Rock the Stage

Honey Singh

Honey Singh will embark on an India tour in 2025, covering 10 cities between February and March.

A. R. Rahman

A. R. Rahman will perform live in several cities in 2025.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam will perform live in Delhi on March 8th.

Ed Sheeran

Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran will also embark on an India tour in 2025, with concerts between January and February.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh will bring back his 'Dil-Luminati' concert in 2025, scheduled between October and November.

Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla, currently on an India tour, will have concerts in January 2025.

