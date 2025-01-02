Entertainment
Honey Singh will embark on an India tour in 2025, covering 10 cities between February and March.
A. R. Rahman will perform live in several cities in 2025.
Sonu Nigam will perform live in Delhi on March 8th.
Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran will also embark on an India tour in 2025, with concerts between January and February.
Diljit Dosanjh will bring back his 'Dil-Luminati' concert in 2025, scheduled between October and November.
Karan Aujla, currently on an India tour, will have concerts in January 2025.
