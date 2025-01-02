Entertainment
On New Year's Day, Ileana D'Cruz shared a video, leaving her fans in suspense. She hinted that she might be pregnant again.
Sharing the video, Ileana captioned it, "Love, peace, kindness. Hoping for a whole lot more of that in 2025."
Ileana D'Cruz mentioned all the months of 2025 in the video. In October, she shows a pregnancy test kit, leading to speculation about her pregnancy.
One user commented, "Are you pregnant again?" Another wrote, "Waiting for October. Congratulations." Many shared red heart emojis.
Ileana D'Cruz married Michael Dolan in May 2023, and their son was born in August 2023.
38-year-old Ileana D'Cruz has been working in films since 2006. Her first Hindi film, 'Barfi,' was released in 2013. She was last seen in 'The Unmarried Wife.'
