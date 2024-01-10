Kannada music director Gurukiran's Bengaluru residence robbed; investigation underway

Renowned Kannada music director Gurukiran reported a theft of 2 lakh rupees from his home, discovered by his mother-in-law. The money, kept in his cupboard since December 31st, vanished with no signs of forced entry, prompting suspicion toward a household worker. Ratnamma, having access to the room, is the focus of the Chandralayout police investigation. Gurukiran remains active in his upcoming film 'Choomantar.'

Renowned Kannada music director Gurukiran has complained that there was a robbery at his house where a significant sum of money mysteriously vanished from his residence. The complaint was lodged by his mother-in-law, Kasturi Shetty, at the Chandralayout police station, following the discovery of the theft.

The unsettling discovery unfolded when a substantial amount of 2 lakh rupees, stored in Gurukiran's room cupboard since December 31st, was found missing upon inspection on January 5th. With no traces of forced entry, suspicions have turned towards an inside job, prompting Ratnamma, a six-month-long household worker, to be under scrutiny.

It was disclosed that Ratnamma was the sole individual besides the family who had access to the specific room where the money was stored. This fact led to Ratnamma becoming the primary person of interest in the ongoing investigation by the Chandralayout police.

Meanwhile, Gurukiran has been actively engaged in his upcoming project, 'Choomantar.' The film, in which Tarun Shivappa invests and acts, has progressed significantly with most scenes already filmed. Notably, a special poster featuring Gurukiran has been unveiled.