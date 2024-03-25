Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kangana Ranaut's 2021 tweet resurfaces, claiming that she would never contest elections from Himachal Pradesh

    Kangana Ranaut's 2021 tweet, in which she stated that she would not run for election in Himachal Pradesh, resurfaces after she receives a ticket as the BJP candidate for Mandi.

    Kangana Ranaut's 2021 tweet resurfaces, claiming that she would never contest elections from Himachal Pradesh
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

    On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) released its sixth list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, which included some well-known names such as star Kangana Ranaut from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Hours later, a previous tweet from Kangana surfaced on Reddit, in which the star stated that she wanted to contest the election from a state with complications'.

    Kangana, preparing for the release of her film Emergency, also stated that she would not run for office in her home state since 'Himachal's population is scarcely 60/70 lakh' and there is 'no poverty or crime'. On Sunday, someone reshared the three-year-old message on Reddit, writing, “Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai (There's a limit to hypocrisy).”

    Also Read: Kapil Sharma show on Netflix: Ranbir to Rohit Sharma, guest list here

    Kangana's old 2021 tweet
    In March 2021, Kangana tweeted, "I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. HP (Himachal Pradesh) population is hardly 60/70 lakh, no poverty/crime. If I get into politics, I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks." 

    Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai
    byu/Affectionate-Can-310 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    The actor was responding to an X user, who had tweeted, "Mark my tweet! Kangana Ranaut will fight by-election from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency..."

    A person commented on the Reddit post, "One thing you should know about actors and politicians – they always do the exact opposite of what they say in public." Another reacted to what Kangana wrote in her original 2021 tweet, "'Be the queen I am' – my entire being cringed so hard OMG (Oh my god)." 

    A third remarked, "Of all the actors ever to become a politician, Kangana fits the bill. She was/is a good actor, but her offscreen antics weren't great (some were good). But she fits the politician bill to the T."

    Also Read: Vishu 2024: Aadujeevitham to Jai Ganesh, Malayalam movies to release this April

    One more commented, "'Small fry like you won’t won’t understand big talks'. How does she come up with such good lines?" Reacting to it, a person wrote, "Just imagine the scenes in the Parliament now." Defending Kangana, another commented, “Why so much hate? If she wants to do politics, it's her choice!”

    Kangana now joined politics
    On Sunday, the actor tweeted, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janata’s own party, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls.

    I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta (worker) and a reliable public servant. Thanks."

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
