Vishu 2024: Aadujeevitham to Jai Ganesh, Malayalam movies to release this April

April 2024 Malayalam Movie Releases - Check out the list of Malayalam films coming out in April 2024.

Malayalam cinema is running in top gear with sequel hits including Manjummel Boys, Premalu, Bramayugam, and Anweshippin Kandethum. Meanwhile, the new star-studded Malayalam movies are hitting the theaters this April.

1. Aadujeevitham:

Directed by the acclaimed Blessy and based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

The stellar cast includes the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi. With the masterful cinematography by KS Sunil, seamless editing by Sreekar Prasad, and soul-stirring musical compositions by none other than the legendary AR Rahman, 'Aadujeevitham' promises a visual and auditory extravaganza that transcends boundaries.

2. Aavesham:

The Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie' Aavesham' this year. The movie will hit theatres on April 11. The poster features Fahadh Faasil holding a burning firecracker in his hand. The movie is directed by Romancham famed director Jithu Madhavan.

The movie revolves around a group of college students who find themselves in a predicament, aided by a local goon. The storyline bears similarities to "Romancham" and is reportedly inspired by real-life events.

3. Jai Ganesh

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan, starring Jai Ganesh, will hit theatres on April 11, 2024. Mahima Nambiar is playing the female lead role in this film. The movie is directed by Ranjith Sankar. The movie marks Ranjit Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan.

The film features prominent actors such as Harish Peradi, Ashokan, Ravindra Vijay, and Nandu. The movie is produced by Unni Mukundan under Dreams N Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films.

4. Varshangalkku Shesham

The Malayalam movie ' Varshangalkku Shesham' starring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Kalyani will hit theatres on April 11.

The movie centers around a heartwarming reunion among a group of friends who haven't seen each other in years. As they come together again, they find themselves flooded with cherished memories of their shared past. The movie also stars Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Neeta Pillai, and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Visakh Subramanian under the banner of Merryland Cinemas. The music of the film is composed by Amrit Ramnath.