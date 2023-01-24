Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter; star's account restored after 2021 ban

    Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been reactivated after being indefinitely suspended in May 2021. The Bollywood actress said it was 'great to back' her return tweet.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut's Twitter ban has been lifted. The actress, who was permanently barred from the microblogging site in May 2021 for multiple breaches of the site's rules, notably the "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy," announced her comeback on Twitter with the statement, "Hello everyone, it's wonderful to be back here (sic)." 

    Kangana's Twitter handle now has over 2.9 million followers, and she follows over 270 accounts from her account. Many people, including some celebrities, flocked to the comment section shortly after the post was uploaded to greet her. Her followers joined in on the festivities as well.

    Also Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film shocking advance booking update

    Kangana further tweeted a behind-the-scene video of Emergency produced by Manikarnika films. She wrote, "And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023"

    Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently terminated for persistent infractions' on the social media network in May 2021. According to a Twitter spokeswoman, "We have said unequivocally that we will take severe enforcement action against behaviour that has the potential to cause offline harm. 

    The account above has been permanently suspended for many breaches of Twitter Rules, notably our Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policies. We apply the Twitter Rules prudently and impartially for everyone using our service."

    Also Read: Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show

    Kangana is currently working on Emergency, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, The Incarnation: Sita, a biography of Bengali theatre legend Noti Binodini, and Chandramukhi 2.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 6:46 PM IST
    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone spills the beans on sizzling on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

    Pathaan rating by BBFC: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets under sex and violence

    Netizens slam Ram Gopal Varma for his weird toe-sucking tweet for SS Rajamouli, call him 'double meaning'

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film shocking advance booking update; 1 million tickets sold- report

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha starrer film release date out; know what's unique about THIS installment

    ICC Team of 2022: Rishabh Pant in Test side; Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj on ODI unit

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone spills the beans on sizzling on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, is worth watching with family? Here's what the lead star said

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to feature spatial audio, active noise cancellation & more; Details here

    AAP, BJP clash stalls MCD Mayor Election for second time; check details

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

