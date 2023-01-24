Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter; star's account restored after 2021 ban

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been reactivated after being indefinitely suspended in May 2021. The Bollywood actress said it was 'great to back' her return tweet.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter ban has been lifted. The actress, who was permanently barred from the microblogging site in May 2021 for multiple breaches of the site's rules, notably the "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy," announced her comeback on Twitter with the statement, "Hello everyone, it's wonderful to be back here (sic)."

Kangana's Twitter handle now has over 2.9 million followers, and she follows over 270 accounts from her account. Many people, including some celebrities, flocked to the comment section shortly after the post was uploaded to greet her. Her followers joined in on the festivities as well.

Also Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film shocking advance booking update

Kangana further tweeted a behind-the-scene video of Emergency produced by Manikarnika films. She wrote, "And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023"

Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently terminated for persistent infractions' on the social media network in May 2021. According to a Twitter spokeswoman, "We have said unequivocally that we will take severe enforcement action against behaviour that has the potential to cause offline harm.

The account above has been permanently suspended for many breaches of Twitter Rules, notably our Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policies. We apply the Twitter Rules prudently and impartially for everyone using our service."

Also Read: Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show

Kangana is currently working on Emergency, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, The Incarnation: Sita, a biography of Bengali theatre legend Noti Binodini, and Chandramukhi 2.