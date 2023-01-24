Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show

    Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat looked stunning at Paris Couture Week as they posed in Schiaparelli, displaying their Spring-Summer 2023 collection.

    Kylie Jenner startled everyone at Paris Fashion Week by arriving at the season's opening show with a realistic lion's head on her shoulder. Doja dominated the show with a crimson outfit fashioned by coating herself in red jewelled paint, while Kylie donned a false 3D lion head on her frock.
     

    The Paris Couture Week kicked off with a bang as heritage couture brand Schiaparelli debuted their Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection. Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat sat the first row in avant-garde outfits designed by Daniel Roseberry and evocative of founder Elsa Schiaparelli's creations.
     

    In terms of Kylie's costume, she stunned fans and fashion critics alike by wearing a lion-head gown to Schiaparelli's show on the opening day of Paris Couture Week. Kylie Jenner was dressed in a black gown with an elaborate false lion head affixed her shoulder.

    Designer Daniel Roseberry made his debut with Schiaparelli's animal-inspired summer-spring collection. The legendary model Naomi Campbell walked the runway with an even larger wolf-head affixed to her gown. At the same time, Irina Shayk was seen on the runway wearing a lion-head outfit identical to Kylie Jenner's.

    Kylie Jenner's Paris Couture Week ensemble included a high ponytail with a side divider. She finished off her appearance with gold accents and moderate, earthy-toned makeup. While many netizens are mocking the reality show star for her wardrobe choice, labelling it a "attention-grabbing" act, others are praising her for taking a risk.

    Doja Cat, for example, broke through barriers by combining art and fashion. In a crimson outfit, she attended the performance with Kylie.
     

    She donned a red outfit with a corseted bodice and a red beaded skirt, which she fashioned by painting herself in red paint with red crystals from head to toe.

    Finally, dangling earrings, a satin floor-sweeping cloak, high boots, and jewelled earrings completed the look.

    Meanwhile, the event was attended by Ruth Wilson, Diane Kruger, and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, among others. 

    Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. 

