Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show

Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat looked stunning at Paris Couture Week as they posed in Schiaparelli, displaying their Spring-Summer 2023 collection.

Kylie Jenner startled everyone at Paris Fashion Week by arriving at the season's opening show with a realistic lion's head on her shoulder. Doja dominated the show with a crimson outfit fashioned by coating herself in red jewelled paint, while Kylie donned a false 3D lion head on her frock.



The Paris Couture Week kicked off with a bang as heritage couture brand Schiaparelli debuted their Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection. Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat sat the first row in avant-garde outfits designed by Daniel Roseberry and evocative of founder Elsa Schiaparelli's creations.



In terms of Kylie's costume, she stunned fans and fashion critics alike by wearing a lion-head gown to Schiaparelli's show on the opening day of Paris Couture Week. Kylie Jenner was dressed in a black gown with an elaborate false lion head affixed her shoulder.

Designer Daniel Roseberry made his debut with Schiaparelli's animal-inspired summer-spring collection. The legendary model Naomi Campbell walked the runway with an even larger wolf-head affixed to her gown. At the same time, Irina Shayk was seen on the runway wearing a lion-head outfit identical to Kylie Jenner's.

Kylie Jenner's Paris Couture Week ensemble included a high ponytail with a side divider. She finished off her appearance with gold accents and moderate, earthy-toned makeup. While many netizens are mocking the reality show star for her wardrobe choice, labelling it a "attention-grabbing" act, others are praising her for taking a risk.

Doja Cat, for example, broke through barriers by combining art and fashion. In a crimson outfit, she attended the performance with Kylie.



She donned a red outfit with a corseted bodice and a red beaded skirt, which she fashioned by painting herself in red paint with red crystals from head to toe.

Finally, dangling earrings, a satin floor-sweeping cloak, high boots, and jewelled earrings completed the look.

Meanwhile, the event was attended by Ruth Wilson, Diane Kruger, and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, among others.

