Kangana Ranaut’s car ‘attacked’ in Punjab; actor claims ‘they are farmers’. Watch

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s car was allegedly attacked by "a mob" in Punjab on Friday. The actress posted a story on her Instagram account, showing a group of men surrounding her car and shouting some slogans. The actress, in her story, wrote that as soon as she entered Punjab, her car was attacked by “a mob”. She further claimed in her post that the mob called themselves "farmers".

As Kangana Ranaut pans her phone to record the visuals, a man in a black coat is seen talking on a phone and possibly attempting to calm down the people outside. Going by his attire, he could possibly be Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer, however, nothing can be confirmed as of now.

The attack took place when Kangana Ranaut was returning from Himachal Pradesh and entered Punjab at Bunga Sahib near Kiratpur Sahib. Her flight from Himachal Pradesh had got cancelled, due to which she had to come by road to Punjab. The actress, addressing the “shocking incident”, said that the people are claiming themselves to be farmers, are abusing her as well as giving her ‘death threats’. Calling the situation ‘mob lynching’, Kangana Ranaut questioned her ‘safety'. “What will happen to me if I do not have so much security with me?” asked the actress.

The actress also said that despite having police at the spot, the crowd did not let her car move forward. Claiming that could have been a victim of ‘mob lynching’, Kangana Ranaut said, “The situation here is unbelievable. People are playing politics under my name, and this situation is the result of it. Had there been no police, I could have become a victim of mob lynching.”

Kangana Ranaut was in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birthday of her sister, Rangoli Chandel, on Thursday. The actress had shared a couple of stories from her sister’s birthday celebration amidst the picturesque beauty of the mountains and the Beas River. The two sisters along with their family were in Manali, Himachal Pradesh where they put up at the Neeralaya cottages and villas.

The actress has been in the news lately for her controversial comments, especially her alleged ‘Khalistan’ remarks that have upset many, particularly the Sikh community which led to multiple FIRs against her. Kangana Ranaut, during a talk show of a news channel, Kangana had also made remarks about India’s independence that too did not go down well with people, many asking her to return her Padma Shri award which was handed to her last month, in November.

