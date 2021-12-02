Karan Johar slammed by Twitteratis for cropping Kangana Ranaut from the ‘Ungli’ poster. Here is what happened

Kangana Ranaut was chopped out of the ‘Ungli’ poster released by Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma Productions' tweet to celebrate the film completing seven years of its release. Kangana Ranaut, on multiple occasions, has accused director Karan Johar of nepotism and sabotaging the careers of outsiders in the Hindi film industry.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's production house, ‘Dharma Productions’ shared a poster of ‘Ungli’ on social media to celebrate the seven years of its release. However, the poster did not go down well with the internet users, as they shamed the filmmaker for cropping out actor Kangana Ranaut from the film’s poster.

Fans immediately criticised the production company and Karan Johar after they shared the poster. The only actors included in the new poster were Emraan Hashmi, Angad Bedi, Randeep Hooda, Neil Bhoopalam, and Sanjay Dutt. 'Y'all really just cropped out Kangana Ranaut, have some shame KJo,' one fan wrote in the comments section. 'Anyway... Adharma Production doesn't deserve Kangana,' another fan stated. One fan wrote, 'Kangana Ranaut hatred is very evident. 'Ungli,' directed by Rensil D'Silva, is Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut's only collaboration to date.

On Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show – Koffee with Karan, Kangana Ranaut accused the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ director of being the poster child for nepotism in Bollywood. The two actors have had a cold war going on between them since the show. Kangana Ranaut has accused him of conspiring to ruin the careers of outsiders in order to promote star kids instead.

Kangana Ranaut, meanwhile, will appear in the upcoming films 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad.' In addition, the actress has been cast in the film 'Sita: The Incarnation.'

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is directing 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' a film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi also play important roles in the film. 'Takht,' the title of his magnum opus, has also been revealed.

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut were in Delhi in November, last month, to accept the prestigious Padma Shri award, but they did not run into one other. "Our ceremonies were at separate times," she stated at the Times Now Summit when asked about it. They seemed to go out of their way to keep us on different schedules... I looked for him, but he was nowhere to be seen."

Kangana Ranaut stated that if they had met at the ceremony, she would have spoken to Karan. According to Kangana, disagreements and confrontations are normal, but that does not mean you do not believe in coexistence." I believe in peaceful coexistence. She also believes in all forms of peaceful coexistence.