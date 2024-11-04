Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur: Diljit Dosanjh's fans watch concert from PG balcony-WATCH

A group of people gathered on the balcony of a neighbouring PG to witness Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur performance and record videos of the event. The Punjabi artist is now on the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour.

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur concert, part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour, became even more memorable when supporters who could not attend watched from afar. In a viral video, a group of guys celebrated the melodies of Diljit's upbeat compositions from their PG balcony.

In the footage, a group of lads can be seen standing on the balcony of a PG near the venue where Diljit is playing. They took films while enjoying the performance. Diljit played at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in the Sitapura neighbourhood. In another video, fans gathered along the roadway, with some jumping a high fence to catch a peek of the singer. The footage subsequently shows individuals fleeing as police disperse the crowd.

The caption read, "No tickets? We'll still watch Diljit from here. But the police moved us along too." Diljit shared the clip on his Instagram Stories with the tag “Jaipur” and a pushpin emoji.

The Good News actor lauded India's rich culture during the Jaipur show. Standing beside a city resident, he said, "This turban is our pride. This is the beauty of our country after moving every 2-4 hours our language and food change. All of us love our country." The duo then danced to his song Main Hoon Punjab.

Diljit launched the India leg of his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi last month. The tour will continue to amaze fans nationwide with future events in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, and Kolkata, culminating in a grand finale on December 29 in Guwahati.

