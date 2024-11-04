Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur: Diljit Dosanjh's fans watch concert from PG balcony-WATCH

A group of people gathered on the balcony of a neighbouring PG to witness Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur performance and record videos of the event. The Punjabi artist is now on the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour.

Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur: Diljit Dosanjh's fans watch concert from PG balcony-WATCH RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur concert, part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour, became even more memorable when supporters who could not attend watched from afar. In a viral video, a group of guys celebrated the melodies of Diljit's upbeat compositions from their PG balcony.

In the footage, a group of lads can be seen standing on the balcony of a PG near the venue where Diljit is playing. They took films while enjoying the performance. Diljit played at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in the Sitapura neighbourhood. In another video, fans gathered along the roadway, with some jumping a high fence to catch a peek of the singer. The footage subsequently shows individuals fleeing as police disperse the crowd. 

Also Read:DDLJ: The Rs 4 cr film with an unbeaten 29-year box office record

Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur: Diljit Dosanjh's fans watch concert from PG balcony-WATCH RBA

The caption read, "No tickets? We'll still watch Diljit from here. But the police moved us along too." Diljit shared the clip on his Instagram Stories with the tag “Jaipur” and a pushpin emoji.

Also Read: THIS film starring Amitabh Bachchan is India's most watched

The Good News actor lauded India's rich culture during the Jaipur show. Standing beside a city resident, he said, "This turban is our pride. This is the beauty of our country after moving every 2-4 hours our language and food change. All of us love our country." The duo then danced to his song Main Hoon Punjab.

Diljit launched the India leg of his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi last month. The tour will continue to amaze fans nationwide with future events in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, and Kolkata, culminating in a grand finale on December 29 in Guwahati.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on ATG

Why Shah Rukh Khan Loves 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' despite its awkward plot twist; Read on

Kantara Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film RBA

Kantara: Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's perfect image crumbles as stepdaughter drops bombshell ATG

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's perfect image crumbles as stepdaughter drops bombshell

Recent Stories

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores gcw

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

football Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions snt

Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions?

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon