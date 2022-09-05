Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of sexual harassment; Details here

     For the second time in a week, Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been brought into court custody on allegations of "demanding sexual favours" in 2019.
     

    RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    Actor and critic Kamaal R. Khan has been placed in judicial prison for 14 days after the Versova Police accused him of "demanding sexual favours and gripping the complainant's hand." The actor was taken into custody on Saturday and appeared in court in Bandra on Sunday. The occurrence happened during the first week of January 2019.

    ANI tweeted the news and wrote on Sunday, “Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police”

    Also Read: House of The Dragon episode 3: Show takes a time leap, 4 significant characters replaced

    The following tweet read, “Kamaal Rashid Khan was presented in Bandra court today where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody: Versova Police”

    A daily reports that the complainant is an actress, singer, and fitness model who told the police she met Khan at a party in 2017. The complainant claims that KRK, who identified himself as a producer, made a promise to her that he would cast her in the lead role alongside Emraan Hashmi. Additionally, she said that he had spoken openly about her on the phone.

    The report said, "The complainant also stated that she had visited his bungalow in January 2019 and that while there, he flashed her and attempted to have sex with her."

    The complainant's friend persuaded her to call the police in 2021 because she was afraid that her career would be destroyed. The Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, act, or gesture designed to offend a woman's modesty) were used to lodge the FIR.

    Also Read: Will Allu Arjun be successful in Bollywood? What will be his future? 

    KRK had previously been detained at the Mumbai airport on August 30 and sentenced to 14 days of judicial detention after posting offensive tweets on the late stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. In 2020, Khan was the subject of a filed police report, and shortly after that, a lookout notice was published. KRK has sent derogatory tweets on the deceased stars Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor, both of whom passed away in 2020. Later, these tweets were removed.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
