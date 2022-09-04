Will Allu Arjun be successful in Bollywood? What will be his future? Here's what his zodiac sign says

Popular celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts the future of Allu Arjun, especially in Bollywood. Fans should read this now



Being a superstar requires inclusive talents, a sheer passion for the craft, fan popularity, great aura, and of course, a great personality as a human. Precisely, Allu Arjun checklists all the pointers in style. He has consistently ruled hearts down the South while winning hearts now Pan-India.



Recently, Armaan Malik and the Korean band TRI.BE collaborated with Allu Arjun for Coke Studio Ad that’s huge and going viral. that’s huge and going viral.



Allu Arjun's Zodiac Sign and Significance

Born on 8th April 1983, Allu Arjun's zodiac sign is Aries, which defines his charisma. Aries are known to be independent, passionate, and trailblazers that won't be doing anything just because others are doing it. So is Allu Arjun. Over the last couple of decades, the actor has brilliantly shown his versatility on big screens, justifying the roles that rightfully earned him the title of a megastar.

The renowned celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts what holds for Allu Arjun in the future, especially in Bollywood. As per his reading and calculations, Allu Arjun's career will escalate while delivering memorable performances to remember. His passion for acting will gain him equal success and popularity in Bollywood, unveiling new opportunities and credentials for him.



Guruji further adds that he's the new-age King Midas, whatever projects he will touch will turn into gold, acclaiming only success. But the actor has to be specific about certain things, namely – the direction and story part. Guruji suggests that Allu Arjun should never compromise on these two things. And if done rightly, there's no stopping this actor even in Bollywood.



Allu Arjun's Venus, Mercury, and Guru are very strong. But because of his Rahu, the actor needs to stay a bit cautionary while performing stunts and driving cars as it can result in him getting hurt minorly. So, there's absolutely nothing serious to worry about, adds Guruji.



Talking about his real strengths, Guruji explains that his family life will continue to shine and blossom, getting support from his loved ones constantly. Lastly, Guruji calls Pushpa: The Rule to be an iconic movie that unveils more shades of Allu Arjun, making it a blockbuster like KGF-2.

An Overview of Allu Arjun's Career

Allu Arjun began his career as a child artist featured in the films, Vijetha (1985) and Swati Mutyam (1986). As a lead actor, he made his debut in the Telugu drama titled – Gangotri which was released in 2003. But it was the movie Arya (2004) that made him an overnight sensation after which he never looked back. His electrifying dance moves and eye-catching sense of fashion furthermore contributed to his eternal die-hard followers.

His last movie, Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit Pan-India, gaining him immense love from the audiences nationally. The movie grossed over Rs 300 crores worldwide, emerging as the most successful Indian film of 2020-2021.

