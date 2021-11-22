  • Facebook
    Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID, admitted to hospital in Chennai

    The actor rushed to Twitter to share the news, writing that he had a minor cough after returning from the United States. He stated that the coronavirus infection was verified when he was tested.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 4:52 PM IST
    Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam and an actor, said on Monday that he had tested positive with COVID-19 and had been hospitalised. The actor rushed to Twitter to share the news, writing that he had a minor cough after returning from the United States. He stated that the coronavirus infection was verified when he was tested. He also stated that he had sequestered himself in a hospital. Everyone should be on watch since the COVID-19 spread has not dissipated, according to Haasan.

    Haasan met with his North American supporters in Chicago on November 15, who updated him on their current projects and plans during his tour. Despite being in a different nation for business, the MNM chairman commended them for supporting their motherland. Haasan arrived home a few days ago. Before his international journey, the MNM chairman toured flood-affected areas in the country and delivered social aid to those in need on behalf of his party.

    On November 20, Haasan remarked, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi"s declaration about the withdrawal of agricultural laws, that MNM"s fierce resistance to such legislation, as well as his party leaders" demonstration in Delhi, were "historic moments of pride." The 67-year-old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to work in cinema and television. He is now working on a Lokesh Kanagaraj directed film, the forthcoming action film "Vikram," and the long-awaited "Indian-2." He is also the anchor of the Star Vijay television channel's "Bigg Boss" show (Tamil season 5).

    Also Read | Kamal Haasan to be first Indian actor to step into Metaverse, launch his own NFT collection

    Kamal Haasan's apparel collection, KH House of Khaddar, debuted last week in collaboration with costume designer Amritha Ram. The brand's concept is to build a brand that promotes khadi as a material.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 4:52 PM IST
