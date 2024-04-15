Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and others attend wedding of Tamil director S Sankar's daughter's wedding

    Tamil filmmaker S Shankar's eldest daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, a doctor by profession, tied the knot with assistant director Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai. Celebs including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Nayanthara, Suriya, Karthi, and Vignesh Shivan also joined the wedding.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    Tamil filmmaker S Shankar's eldest daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, a doctor by profession, tied the knot with assistant director Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai today. It was a spectacular wedding attended by various Tamil film stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Nayanthara, Suriya, Karthi, Vignesh Shivan, and others. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the wedding to bless the newlyweds.

     

    The pics of the newlywed couples went viral on social media. Rajinikanth was seen wearing a dhoti and shirt while Kamal Hassan was in a black traditional shirt.

    Shankar has three children along with two daughters. Aishwarya got engaged to Tarun in February this year. For those unknown, this is Aishwarya Shankar's second marriage. She formerly married cricketer Damodaran Rohit in June 2021. It did not last long. Damodaran's name appeared in a sexual harassment case filed by a 16-year-old girl. He was charged under the Pocso Act.

    The director is gearing up for the release of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Ram Charan's Game Changer.
     

