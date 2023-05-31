Kamal Haasan in Prabhas' Project K? Actor to play villain in Nag Ashwin's film? Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Director Nag Ashwin allegedly approached Kamal Haasan for Project K. According to reports; he would portray the antagonist in the Prabhas-starrer.

    First Published May 31, 2023, 9:51 AM IST

    Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The project has been in the works for about a year. According to reports, the producers are negotiating with Kamal Haasan for a part in the film. According to rumours, the Vikram actor would portray Prabhas' antagonist in the movie. However, an official confirmation has yet to be received.

    Kamal Haasan is currently filming his next film, Indian 2, with director Shankar. The film is expected to be released in theatres later this year or early next year.

    Meanwhile, the newest news is that Kamal Haasan in talks with the creators of Project K. According to rumours, the celebrity has been cast as an adversary in the sci-fi flick. While discussions are ongoing, nothing has been completed as of yet.

    If all goes as planned, Kamal Haasan will film his parts for over 20 days. Meanwhile, allegations are circulating that he was promised a staggering Rs 150 crore as compensation for his participation. It is said that the claims concerning his pay are false.

    About Project K:
    Project K is a sci-fi action film written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone play the key roles in the film. Amitabh Bachchan will play a significant part in the film. He recently injured a rib while filming the flick.

    As previously announced, Project K will be released in cinemas on January 12. The production is on a futuristic set built at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

