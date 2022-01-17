Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19

Tamil superstar-politician Kamal Haasan has been reportedly admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Pora, Chennai today for a routine checkup and will be discharged soon. He has been admitted to the same hospital a few weeks back where he got treated when he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Kamal recently hosted the grand finale of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil, where he donned blue latex-look pants along with a black jacket in latex sleeves at the cuff. He also hosted the first session of the Bigg Boss Tamil OTT. The Bigg Boss Tamil OTT will be telecast on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 30.

Kamal Haasan's upcoming film includes Vikram. On his birthday eve, November 07 the makers of Vikram launched its first glance. Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film. Kamal Haasan also posted the first look of the film Vikram on Twitter.

Vikram is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International. Vikram's music of the film has been composed by talented Anirudh Ravichander while the stunts have been choreographed by Anbariv. Besides Kamal Haasan, the film also features stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal parts. The film will release on March 31. Kamal Haasan is also anticipated to resume shooting for the long-delayed project, Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar. Indian 2 has been on hold for a few years now.

Last year on August 12, the veteran actor celebrated 62 years in cinema. He is often called as Robert De Niro of Indian cinema. The actor is biggest influence was Sivaji Ganesan, an iconic figure of Tamil cinema and Hollywood actor Marlon Brando.