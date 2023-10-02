Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kala Prathibha to Best Music Director: Balabhaskar's musical legacy shines bright on his death anniversary

    Balabhaskar, the prodigious violinist and composer, left an indelible mark on the world of music with his unparalleled talent and dedication. His exceptional journey was marked not only by his passion but also by numerous awards and recognitions that celebrated his musical process. 

    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Born on July 10, 1978, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Balabhaskar showed an early aptitude for music. His father, C.K. Unni, a well-known musician himself, recognized his son's potential and began training him in violin at the tender age of three. Balabhaskar's innate talent and hard work soon bore fruit, and he started performing publicly as a child prodigy.

    Awards and Recognitions:

    Kala Prathibha: Balabhaskar's first major recognition came when he received the prestigious "Kala Prathibha" award from the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy at the age of 12. This award recognized his exceptional skills in the field of music.

    Young Violinist Award: His extraordinary talent was further acknowledged when he received the "Young Violinist Award" from the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board.

    Best Music Director: Kerala State Film Awards: Balabhaskar's versatility as a musician was evident when he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Music Director in 2006 for his work in the Malayalam movie "Moksham."

    Album Releases: Balabhaskar released several successful music albums, including "Let it B," which garnered acclaim both in India and internationally. His fusion music appealed to a wide range of audiences.

    Performances and Collaborations: He performed on prestigious stages globally, including collaborations with renowned artists. His performances at international festivals showcased his ability to blend traditional Indian music with contemporary styles.

    Citations and Honours: Balabhaskar received numerous citations and honors from cultural organizations, universities, and music academies that recognized his contributions to music.

    Balabhaskar's untimely demise in 2018 left a void in the music world.  Balabhaskar, who was 40 years old, along with his family, had gone to a temple in Thrissur to offer thanksgiving prayers for the birth of their daughter, Tejaswini Bala, who arrived after 15 years of marriage.

    Tragically, on their way back, around 4.30 am, their car crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. Their daughter was rushed to the hospital however, didn't survive. It is suspected that the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle during the early morning drive.

    Balabhaskar's musical journey was nothing short of extraordinary. His awards and recognitions not only acknowledged his immense talent but also celebrated his dedication to the art of music. His legacy lives on through his compositions, performances, and the inspiration he continues to provide to the world of music. Balabhaskar remains an eternal melody in the hearts of music enthusiasts, a reminder that true passion and commitment can lead to remarkable achievements.

