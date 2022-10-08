Kajal Aggarwal REVEALS son Neil Kitchlu’s face for the first time; snapped with hubby Gautam at airport

Kajal Aggarwal was sapped at the Mumbai airport on Saturday with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. This is for the very first time that the actor revealed her son’s face. Neil was born early this year on April 19.

For all those who had eagerly been waiting to catch the first glimpse of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s son Neil, the wait is finally over! The actor finally revealed the face of her son on Saturday when she posed with the family at Mumbai airport.

Kajal Aggarwal, her husband Gautam Kitchlu and their six-month-old baby boy Neil arrived at the Mumbai airport on Saturday to catch a flight. While Kajal and Gautam posed for the cameras at the airport’s departure, baby Neil was seen resting in a pram.

The actor has occasionally shared videos and pictures of Neil on her Instagram handle. However, she has always refrained from revealing Neil’s face in all those posts. But this is for the very first time that Kajal Aggarwal showed her baby’s face. pictures and videos of Neil on Instagram.

Last month, Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture of Neil while cradling him in a baby carrier across her shoulders. Captioning the picture, she wrote: “Doublethetrouble #twicethefun.” Kajal Aggarwal gave birth to her and Gautam Kitchlu’s first child, Neil, early this year. The baby boy was born on April 19, and will be turning six months old this month.

See the video here:

Post her delivery, Kajal Aggarwal resumed work and is presently working on her comeback film, ‘Indian 2’ which stars actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role. For the film, Kajal is presently undertaking classes for horse riding, sword fighting and Kalaripayattu. She also recently shared a video from her Kalaripayattu class that showed her practising the art form along with sword fighting.

While sharing the video, Kajal Aggarwal wrote a long post for her teachers, in which she said, “Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art, that translates into ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield.’ The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others. Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally. Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over 3 years! @cvn_kalari have been fabulous and so patient, guiding me as per my ability to learn and perform at different degrees over time. Thank you for being such wonderful masters.”