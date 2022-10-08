Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Aggarwal REVEALS son Neil Kitchlu’s face for the first time; snapped with hubby Gautam at airport

    Kajal Aggarwal was sapped at the Mumbai airport on Saturday with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. This is for the very first time that the actor revealed her son’s face. Neil was born early this year on April 19.

    For all those who had eagerly been waiting to catch the first glimpse of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s son Neil, the wait is finally over! The actor finally revealed the face of her son on Saturday when she posed with the family at Mumbai airport.

    Kajal Aggarwal, her husband Gautam Kitchlu and their six-month-old baby boy Neil arrived at the Mumbai airport on Saturday to catch a flight. While Kajal and Gautam posed for the cameras at the airport’s departure, baby Neil was seen resting in a pram.

    The actor has occasionally shared videos and pictures of Neil on her Instagram handle. However, she has always refrained from revealing Neil’s face in all those posts. But this is for the very first time that Kajal Aggarwal showed her baby’s face.  pictures and videos of Neil on Instagram.

    Last month, Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture of Neil while cradling him in a baby carrier across her shoulders. Captioning the picture, she wrote: “Doublethetrouble #twicethefun.” Kajal Aggarwal gave birth to her and Gautam Kitchlu’s first child, Neil, early this year. The baby boy was born on April 19, and will be turning six months old this month.

    See the video here:

    Post her delivery, Kajal Aggarwal resumed work and is presently working on her comeback film, ‘Indian 2’ which stars actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role. For the film, Kajal is presently undertaking classes for horse riding, sword fighting and Kalaripayattu. She also recently shared a video from her Kalaripayattu class that showed her practising the art form along with sword fighting.

    While sharing the video, Kajal Aggarwal wrote a long post for her teachers, in which she said, “Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art, that translates into ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield.’ The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others. Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally. Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over 3 years! @cvn_kalari have been fabulous and so patient, guiding me as per my ability to learn and perform at different degrees over time. Thank you for being such wonderful masters.”

    Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan for ‘Godfather’; watch the special video here

    Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in legal soup; plea filed alleging wrong portrayal of Lord Ram, Hanuman

    KGF actor Yash poses with Lewis Hamilton; fans go berserk after pic surfaces online

    Raja Raja Chola controversy: BJP leader H Raja says Kamal Haasan's whole family 'evangelised'

    Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa: Zorawar Kalra's evolution in show is a true testimony of his competence, here's why

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erik ten Hag: The bitter feud at Manchester United continues to brew

    Watch: Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record

    For jobs, be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

    Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan for ‘Godfather’; watch the special video here

    Are there no human rights for those hit by stones? asks Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

