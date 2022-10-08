Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in legal soup; plea filed alleging wrong portrayal of Lord Ram, Hanuman

Om Raut’s upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ has landed itself in legal trouble. Nearly a week after the teaser release of the film starring actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sai Ali Khan, a petition has been filed with a Delhi court, seeking a ban on the film's release for the alleged wrong portrayal of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Ever since the makers of Om Raut directorial ‘Adipurush’ released the first teaser of the film, the makers had to face the brunt of criticism with many trolling them and the actors on social media. Apart from the online trolling, several political leaders and priests have also slammed the makers, alleging a wrong portrayal of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Amidst this, a petition seeking a stay on the release of the film 'Adipurush' has been filed in a Delhi court. The petition alleges that Lord Rama and Hanuman are depicted in the wrong way in the film by showing them wearing leather straps. The plea further alleged that Ravana too has been falsely depicted in the movie.

Om Raut’s multi-starrer magnum opus ‘Adipurush’ is based on India’s mythological epic ‘Ramayana’. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra had warned the makers of 'Adipurush’ for removing any scene that shows the wrong portrayal of the characters. He also said that he would write to Om Raut in this matter and that if the film does not remove objectional content or scenes, the makers should be ready to face legal action.

Soon after the teaser was dropped by the makers of ‘Adipurush’ last week, internet users took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to troll the makers over its VFX and the portrayal of the characters, especially Ravana, played by Saif Ali Khan. There were some who compared the film’s VFX to ‘Cartoon Network’, while many others said that Saif’s look seems more like Alauddin Khilji's than that of Ravana.