Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in legal soup; plea filed alleging wrong portrayal of Lord Ram, Hanuman

    Om Raut’s upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ has landed itself in legal trouble. Nearly a week after the teaser release of the film starring actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sai Ali Khan, a petition has been filed with a Delhi court, seeking a ban on the film's release for the alleged wrong portrayal of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush lands in legal soup plea filed alleging wrong portrayal of Lord Ram Hanuman drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 3:24 PM IST

    The makers of Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ have landed themselves in legal troubles, nearly a week after the film’s teaser was dropped on October 5. A petition was submitted before a Delhi court for the alleged wrong portrayal of Lord Ram and Hanuman in the film.

    Ever since the makers of Om Raut directorial ‘Adipurush’ released the first teaser of the film, the makers had to face the brunt of criticism with many trolling them and the actors on social media. Apart from the online trolling, several political leaders and priests have also slammed the makers, alleging a wrong portrayal of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

    Amidst this, a petition seeking a stay on the release of the film 'Adipurush' has been filed in a Delhi court. The petition alleges that Lord Rama and Hanuman are depicted in the wrong way in the film by showing them wearing leather straps. The plea further alleged that Ravana too has been falsely depicted in the movie.

    ALSO READ: KGF actor Yash poses with Lewis Hamilton; fans go berserk after pic surfaces online

    Om Raut’s multi-starrer magnum opus ‘Adipurush’ is based on India’s mythological epic ‘Ramayana’. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

    Earlier, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra had warned the makers of 'Adipurush’ for removing any scene that shows the wrong portrayal of the characters. He also said that he would write to Om Raut in this matter and that if the film does not remove objectional content or scenes, the makers should be ready to face legal action.

    ALSO READ: SEXY TOPLESS PICTURES, VIDEO: Urfi Javed covers assets with conch shells

    Soon after the teaser was dropped by the makers of ‘Adipurush’ last week, internet users took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to troll the makers over its VFX and the portrayal of the characters, especially Ravana, played by Saif Ali Khan. There were some who compared the film’s VFX to ‘Cartoon Network’, while many others said that Saif’s look seems more like Alauddin Khilji's than that of Ravana.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF actor Yash poses with Lewis Hamilton fans go berserk after pic surfaces online drb

    KGF actor Yash poses with Lewis Hamilton; fans go berserk after pic surfaces online

    Raja Raja Chola controversy: BJP leader H Raja says Kamal Haasan's whole family 'evangelised' AJR

    Raja Raja Chola controversy: BJP leader H Raja says Kamal Haasan's whole family 'evangelised'

    Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Zorawar Kalra evolution in show is a true testimony of his competence here is why drb

    Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa: Zorawar Kalra's evolution in show is a true testimony of his competence, here's why

    KGF Chapter 3 to see the return of Srinidhi Shetty Actor shares an update drb

    KGF: Chapter 3 to see the return of Srinidhi Shetty? Actor shares an update

    Salman Khan reprimands Manya Singh for career-shaming Sreejita De watch drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan calls out Manya Singh for career-shaming Sreejita De; watch

    Recent Stories

    BOLD and SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara voluptuous body stunned in black outfits bikini snt

    BOLD and SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara stunned in black outfits

    Delhi hospitals witness spike in typhoid, respiratory illness; here's what expert said - adt

    Delhi hospitals witness spike in typhoid, respiratory illness; here's what expert said

    PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh visit: All you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh visit: All you need to know

    football ligue1 reims vs PSG has finally found 'the great Lionel Messi', believes former midfielder Blaise Matuidi snt

    PSG has finally found 'the great Messi', believes former midfielder Matuidi

    KGF actor Yash poses with Lewis Hamilton fans go berserk after pic surfaces online drb

    KGF actor Yash poses with Lewis Hamilton; fans go berserk after pic surfaces online

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon