Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan for ‘Godfather’; watch the special video here

After the success of ‘Godfather’, megastar Chiranjeevi has recorded a special message for Salman Khan who played a cameo in the film. Check out his special message for ‘Sallu Bhai’ here.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Godfather’ has been minting money at the box office since the time it hit the theatres last week. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a special role, marking the actor’s Telugu debut 'Godfather'. The political action thriller film was released on the occasion of Dussehra, on October 5.

Actor Salman Khan was seen playing the role of ‘Masood Bhai’ in 'Godfather'. Salman’s character is a confidant of political figure Brahma/Abram Qureshi (played by Chiranjeevi). While ‘Godfather’ is having a successful run at the box office, Chiranjeevi has recorded a special message for ‘Masood Bhai’ Salman Khan for the success of this film.

Taking to Instagram, Chiranjeevi shared a video in which he thanked Salman Khan for the film’s success. Chiranjeevi said in the video, “Thank you my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too because Masood Bhai is a force behind Godfather’s stupendous success. Thank you and love you so much. Vande Mataram.”

See his post here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also recently congratulated Chiranjeevi for the success of the film through his Instagram handle. In a video message for the megastar, Salman said, “My dear Chiru Garu, I love you! And I heard that Godfather is doing really well. Congrats, God bless! You know why Chiru Garu? Kyuki is desh aur is desh ki janta mai hai bada dum, Vande Mataram!”

Godfather, which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role, also featured actors Nayanthara and Satyadev in important roles. The film, helmed by Mohan Raja, is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film ‘Lucifer’. According to reports, this film has been made on a budget of around Rs 90 crore.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in two mega-budget films ‘Toger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which will mark the Bollywood debut of Pooja Hegde. The film is also expected to have a cameo of Chiranjeevi’s actor-son, Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Shankar Dada', and is expected to hit the theatres next year.