    Kajal Aggarwal enjoys romantic holiday with Gautam Kitchlu in Turkey, see PHOTOS

    While on vacation in Turkey, Kajal Aggarwal uploaded a photo to Instagram showing her and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu.

    Kajal Aggarwal enjoys romantic holiday with Gautam Kitchlu in Turkey, see PHOTOS
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 7:16 PM IST

    Currently taking a break from her work obligations, actress Kajal Aggarwal, her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, are currently in Turkey. On Instagram, Kajal has been posting updates on her travels. The Nene Raju Nene Mantri actress recently shared a new photo on social media, showing a tender moment as she and Gautam look at one another. The couple can be seen giving one other a tender glance in the picture. Messages of adoration from fans rapidly filled the comment area. What a gorgeous couple, a supporter remarked. "This is the perfect example of 'rab ne bana di jodi,'" another praised the couple.

    The wedding took place on October 30, 2020, two years ago. There were only a few close family members and friends present at their small wedding. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu became engaged earlier that year before getting married. The couple's happiness increased when Neil, their first child, was born on April 19, 2022. Kajal and Gautam seem to be having a fantastic time and enjoying their travels. The actress uses the trip as a brief break from filming because she has a number of scheduled assignments that she wants to get back to.

    With two significant releases in Tamil and Telugu, Kajal Aggarwal's professional career is about to enter an exciting new phase. She will appear with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the movie Bhagavanth Kesari. The film, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi, also stars Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal. Kajal Aggarwal will appear with Kamal Haasan in the much awaited movie Indian 2 next year. The film, which was directed by Shankar, stars a stellar cast that also includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, and Gulshan Grover. Kajal's role as the title heroine in Satyabhama is another intriguing endeavour. Her position as a cop is the focus of the movie, and if the trailer is any indicator, Kajal will play a strong, mainstream character in Satyabhama.

