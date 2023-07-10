Tamannaah reacts to fan syncing "Kaavaalaa" with Shakira's "Waka Waka": calls it impressive combination

Tamannaah's energetic dance moves in the song "Kaavaalaa" from the film Jailer go viral, gaining attention and praise from fans. The video was posted on social media syncing the song with Shakira's famous 'WAKA WAKA' which caught the actress's attention---- By Amrita Ghosh

Tamannaah's energetic dance moves in the song "Kaavaalaa" from the film Jailer have taken social media by storm. Fans can't seem to get enough of her mesmerizing performance. One particular fan even went above and beyond by syncing Shakira's hit song "Waka Waka" as the background music to Tamannaah's dance video. The fan shared the video on Twitter, referring to Tamannaah as the "Indian Shakira." To everyone's delight, the video caught the attention of Tamannaah herself, who reshared it, acknowledging the impressive synchronization.

The Kaavaalaa fever has reached its peak, and Tamannaah further fueled the excitement by sharing a video of herself dancing to the catchy track. In the video, she flawlessly executes the hook step that has become a viral sensation. Tamannaah captioned the post with, "If you aren't already hooked yet, here's the Hookstep of Kaavaalaa." Fans flooded the comments section with heart and flame emojis, expressing their admiration for her talent.

Tamannaah has recently shared a reel dancing on the number. Here's the video:

Speaking of the film Jailer, it boasts an impressive star cast including Rajinikanth, Tamannaah, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

Tamannaah's Lust Stories 2 co-star, Vijay Varma, couldn't resist sharing the song video on his Instagram story, describing it as "fire." He referred to Rajinikanth and Tamannaah as the "Cinema God and Goddess," recognizing their incredible performances.

The infectious appeal of "Kaavaalaa" has captivated fans and celebrities alike, making it a sensation on social media platforms.