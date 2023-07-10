Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan looks stunning in AI-generated avatar; image goes VIRAL

Shah Rukh Khan, whose versatility is now proclaimed everywhere, looks perfect in the latest recreated AI avatar. The film is directed by Atlee, and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan; the movie also stars Nayanthara as the leading lady.

Jawan fever spreads as Shah Rukh Khan prepares to blow everyone's minds with another actioner, Jawan. The forthcoming film is expected to be SRK's second hit film after Pathaan, which marked his theatrical return after four years, and the Bollywood superstar has been on a roll since then. Amid all the excitement surrounding Jawan, an ardent SRK fan has gifted the film's legions of fans with one AI-created image of Shah Rukh from Jawan. The celebrity, whose adaptability is now being touted everywhere, looks flawless in the latest reimagined persona.

The image shows a grim-faced Shah Rukh Khan with a bald appearance and a full-grown beard, in contrast to Jawan's first-look poster, in which his face was covered in bandages.

The celebrity is virtually bare-chested and wearing a crimson jacket, and he appears hurt, with blood stains over his torso. However, the fire in his eyes is unmistakable as he looks to rush into action, according to ETimes.

Nonetheless, Shah Rukh Khan's reimagined persona from Jawan has left social media enthusiasts speechless. This fan-made fictitious film arrives only hours before the much-anticipated Jawan premiere, which is set to take place today, July 10, at 10:30 a.m.

About Shah Rukh Khan's look:

Shah Rukh Khan is hardly the first Bollywood star to go bald for the camera. Previously, bald actors included Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sanjay Dutt. Amitabh Bachchan had a bald look in Paa, whereas Shahid Kapoor wore a bald appearance in Haidar. In Agneepath, Sanjay Dutt had a frightening bald appearance.

In Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen bald. In Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar also sported a bald appearance. Meanwhile, Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7. The film, written and directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan in the title character and Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others. Deepika Padukone also plays a supporting role in the film. Her role was also hinted to in the preview.