    Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; here’s everything about the facial paralysis

    Justin Bieber has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a type of facial paralysis. To no more about the syndrome, continue reading this article.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

    Popular singer Justin Bieber shocked everyone on early Saturday morning when he revealed the cause behind his show cancellations. Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video of himself where he is talking about the reason behind why he has cancelled his shows.

    In the video, Just Bieber revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS), facial paralysis. He said that half side of his face has been paralysed and that his body wants him to slow down for a bit, which is why he had to cancel his shows. The Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, is scheduled to travel to India this year on October 18. He will be travelling as a part of the ‘Justice World Tour’. 

    ALSO READ: Justin Bieber’s India tour: Here’s when and where the ‘Peaches’ singer would perform

    Meanwhile, early this year, his wife and supermodel Hailey Bieber suffered stroke-like symptoms. She had a small clot in her brain that caused her those symptoms. However, she has now fully recovered from it. Meanwhile, here is everything you need to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RH), its causes and symptoms.

    What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? RHS is a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. It may also cause of ear abnormalities such as hearing loss or ringing in the ears (tinnitus).

    ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent bag is worth 2 Apple’s iPhone 13 Max pro

    Signs and symptoms: 
    The symptoms of RHS vary from case to case. Affected individuals usually experience paralysis (palsy) of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear. These two symptoms do not always occur simultaneously. In most cases, only one side of the face is affected (unilateral).

    -    Difficulty in the inability to smile, wrinkle the forehead or close the eye on the affected side.
    -    Speech may become slurred.
    -    RHS can cause a have a reddish (erythematous), painful, blistering (vesicular) rash.
    -    In some cases, the rash, including painful blisters, may also affect the mouth, soft palate, and top portion of the throat. 
    -    Additional symptoms include ringing in the ear (tinnitus) and ear pain (otalgia).
    -    Can also include symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and a sensation that one’s surroundings are spinning (vertigo).
    -    In rare cases, loss of taste, dry mouth, and dry eyes may also occur.

    Causes: RHS is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles. The virus can remain dormant for decades in a person who has had chickenpox as a child.

    To understand more and in detail about the syndrome, we suggest you consult with a medical practitioner who will be able to guide you better.

