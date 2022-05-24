Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Justin Bieber’s India tour: Here’s when and where the ‘Peaches’ singer would perform

    Pop star Justin Bieber is touring India for a concert. Here are all the details you need to know about his show in India.

    First Published May 24, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    Good news for all the 'Beliebers' as Justin Bieber is all set to travel to India for his concert. The pop singer, who has given several chartbuster hits, will be visiting the national capital, Delhi, for the show.

    Justin Bieber will reportedly come a day before his concert, which is scheduled to take place in Delhi on October 18. The singer will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

    After nearly five years, Justin Bieber returns to India for a concert. His last show was held in Mumbai in 2017, attended by more than 40,000 people from across the country. Held at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, his live-in-concert was a hit among his fans.

    Also read: Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooters; All you need to know

    Meanwhile, tickets for Justin Bieber's concert can be purchased on BookMyShow.com. The 'Peaches' singer is touring India as a part of his 'Justice World Tour'. 

    The Canadian singer, known for songs such as 'Baby', 'Sorry', 'Ghost' and 'Lonely', will perform in over 125 shows from May 2022 to March 2023, travelling to over 30 countries.

    The sale of tickets for his concert in Delhi will begin on June 4 on Bookmyshow. The ticket price will start from Rs 4,000. Other than India, Justin Bieber will also perform in the UK, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand as part of his tour.

