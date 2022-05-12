Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent bag is worth 2 Apple’s iPhone 13 Max pro

Victoria’s Secret model Hailey Bieber was seen with an oversized Saint Laurent bag, the price of which will leave you shocked.

Trust Hailey Bieber when it is about the latest fashion trends. After all, she is not only Victoria’s Secret Angel but also one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world. Hailey often stuns everyone with her fashion sense -- whether it is a red carpet look or a casual day out.

Recently, Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her. The photographs showed the supermodel walking the streets wearing a Little Black Dress (LBD) along with a black pair of sunglasses and knee-high leather boots. Hailey, of course, rocked her look, just like how she always does it.

However, the highlight of Hailey Bieber’s look was the oversized bag that she was carrying. It is Saint Laurent’s latest Icare oversized bag, the price of which is capable of giving you a minor heart attack.

The swanky black oversized bag from Saint Laurent is priced at $3990, as per the brand's website. When converted into Indian currency, it costs a little over Rs 3 lakh -- Rs 308623.91, precisely. At the price of this Saint Laurent bag that Hailey Bieber is seen carrying in the picture, one can easily afford to buy two of Apple’s iPhone 13 pro max (256 GB), which is priced at Rs 1,39,900 in India. Along with this, you will also be able to buy Apple AirPods Pro worth Rs 26,300, and still, be able to save a few thousand bucks in hand.

At the Met Gala 2022, which concluded recently, Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing Saint Laurent’s dress. As for the oversized purse that she is seen carrying while out on the streets of Los Angeles, the iconic YSL logo is placed big on it. The Mazi shopping bag also comes with quilted overstitching all over it while featuring a toggle closure and also comes with a removable zipped pouch.