Josh creators attend Andrea’s live concert and are thrilled to share the experience

Presenting itself as the market's leading contender, Josh, an Indian-developed short video app, has achieved supremacy, attracting a substantial and enthusiastic user base of both creators and viewers who find its features highly satisfying.

A significant milestone for Josh was its recent collaboration with the Andrea's Live concert event in Salem on July 22. As the official short video and media partners for the event, Josh and Dailyhunt contributed to an electrifying experience for the audience during Andrea's performance.

As a gesture of Creator Gratification, Josh offered more than 40 special free passes to creators, providing them with an amazing opportunity to be part of the event. Renowned Josh influencers such as Akshay Partha, Thoufiq, and Poornima Ravi lent their unwavering support by promoting the event using the hashtag #AndrealiveinSalem.

The exclusive campaign #AndrealiveinSalem was conducted on the vibrant Josh app, resulting in over 500 creators creating videos with the hashtag, garnering nearly two million views. Overall, the hashtag achieved over 10 million impressions on the Josh platform, marking it as a highly successful campaign.

The post includes links to amazing videos from the live concert attended by creators, where they express their gratitude to Josh for continuous support and gratification.

Here are some amazing videos from the live concert creators attended:

Isn't this amazing? The creators share their experience by saying "Thank you Josh for always supporting us and gratifying us in different ways, being a part of Josh creator community gives us a family we can connect with and work with simultaneously. And thank you for giving us the opportunity to attend such an iconic music concert. To other creators out there, don't wait join Josh app now!"