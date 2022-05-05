Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse

Amber heard, for the first time on Wednesday, took to the witness stand. She testified against actor Johnny Depp and said that he first slapped her and then did a "cavity search" on her to look for cocaine.

Amber Heard had a breakdown in front of the court on Wednesday when she was testifying against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the ongoing $50 million defamation suit, filed by the latter. The trial is being heard at a courthouse in Fairfax County in Virginia. She broke into tears while testifying that Depp had physically abused her during their short-lived marriage.

The ’Aquaman 2’ actress claimed that the physical abuse by Johnny Depp began with slaps. It all happened after she laughed at one of his tattoos She claimed it all began with slaps after she laughed at one of his tattoos. From there, she claimed that it escalated to a "cavity search" of her body for cocaine. Amber Heard told the court that she continued to stay with Johnny Depp because she wanted to believe in his apologies and promises of not hitting her again.

It was for the first time on Wednesday that Amber Heard took to the witness stand, ever since the trial began in the defamation suit. While talking about her marriage, she said that theirs was a “magical” relationship until it turned violent.

Speaking about the first time when Amber Heard was allegedly slapped by Johnny Depp, the actress told the court: "He slapped me across the face. I didn't know what was going on. I just stared at him." She claimed that Depp slapped her slapped again and said "you think it's funny, bit**?"

As per People’s report, Amber Heard said, “I just laughed because I thought he was joking.” Adding more, she said that she will "never forget" the moment since it changed her life forever.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, during his testimony said that the “Wino” tattoo fight “didn’t happen”. The tattoo was basically the name of Depp’s ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder. Furthermore, Amber Heard claimed in court that Johnny Depp assaulted her "several times," mostly when he was on alcohol or on drugs.

Amber Heard also accused Johnny Depp in the court of conducting a “cavity search” on her, sticking his fingers “inside” her. Recalling the incident that took place in May 2013, during a weekend away with friends, Heard said that Depp became furious and accused her of inviting ‘suggestive advances from another woman. She said that the same evening, he tore her dress, ripped off her underwear and then stuck his fingers "inside" her. She claimed: "He's looking for his drugs, his cocaine." Amber Heard's this claim was testified by psychologist Dawn Hughes who said that the actress had told her about Depp putting his fingers up her vagina in search of cocaine.

On the contrary, Johnny Depp, during his testimony, said that he never hit Amber Heard and claimed that it was in fact her who was the abuser. Depp has slapped a defamation suit against Heard while the actress filed a countersuit of $100 million against Depp.

