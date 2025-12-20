- Home
With multiple big films eyeing March 26, 2026, Tollywood’s release calendar is heating up. Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh may force Ram Charan’s Peddi to rethink its release date plans.
Hope Rides on Peddi
After Game Changer failed to impress at the box office, fans are eagerly waiting for Ram Charan to deliver a solid blockbuster. All eyes are now on Peddi, as fresh discussions around its release date begin to create buzz.
Release Date Twist
Ram Charan and Buchi Babu’s much-anticipated film Peddi was originally planned for release on March 26, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s birthday. However, the date is now under discussion, as another major film has unexpectedly entered the release race.
Pawan Kalyan Enters the Race
It is being rumoured that Pawan Kalyan has entered the March release race alongside Peddi and Paradise. With Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s shooting wrapped up and a song release fuelling excitement, the buzz has intensified.
March 26 Targeted
Ustaad Bhagat Singh has wrapped up shooting and is currently in post-production. According to Tollywood sources, the makers are eyeing a March 26, 2026 release, a move that could force other films to reconsider their release plans.
Will There Be a Clash?
Traditionally, other films step aside when a Pawan Kalyan movie hits theatres. However, sources suggest his film may avoid clashing with Ram Charan’s. If a clash happens, Peddi is likely to be postponed.
All Eyes on Official Confirmation
If Ustaad Bhagat Singh locks March 26, Peddi and Paradise may step aside. After the success of OG, fans are eagerly waiting, and an official announcement could reshuffle the entire release calendar.
