The much-awaited pan-India film Maa Vande, starring Unni Mukundan, has officially started shooting with a traditional pooja ceremony. The event was attended by the film’s director Kranthi Kumar C. H., producers, and main cast members. The ceremony marked the beginning of filming and set a positive tone for this highly anticipated project.

A Biopic on Modi and His Mother

Maa Vande is inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his relationship with his mother, Heeraben. The film focuses on the emotional and spiritual bond between mother and son, showing the sacrifices and strength of Heeraben. Unni Mukundan has said that playing this role is “not just a character, but a responsibility.” The central message of the film is “a mother before the nation”, highlighting the importance of a mother’s love and guidance in shaping a leader.

Unni Mukundan Prepares for the Role

Fans are excited to see Unni Mukundan in this unique role. He has reportedly worked hard to understand the emotions and values of the character. The team believes that his performance will bring the story to life and allow audiences to connect with the journey of Modi and his mother on a personal level.

A Pan-India Project

Maa Vande is planned for a simultaneous release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English. The film uses modern technology and VFX to enhance storytelling. With a strong cast and high technical standards, it is expected to become a major pan-India project. Filming is progressing quickly, and the producers have promised more updates about the cast, visuals, and release date soon. Fans are eagerly waiting for more news about this emotional and inspiring biopic.