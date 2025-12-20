- Home
- Entertainment
- Is Gaurav Khanna embarrassed by Wife Akanksha Chamola's CRAZY dance moves at party? Read Reactions
Is Gaurav Khanna embarrassed by Wife Akanksha Chamola's CRAZY dance moves at party? Read Reactions
Akanksha Chamola was trolled at the recent party for dancing her heart out despite Gaurav Khanna's request that she enter the hall first.
Is Gaurav Khanna embarrassed by Wife Akanksha Chamola?
Since winning Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna and his wife, Akanksha Chamola, have been in full celebratory gear.
From Gaurav's victory parties and channel-sponsored bashes to private celebrations hosted by the couple, the two have made several public appearances together.
Is Gaurav Khanna embarrassed by Wife Akanksha Chamola?
Akanksha and Gaurav have been seen holding hands at nearly every occasion they attend, establishing huge relationship goals with their apparent PDA. Gaurav has never been shy in expressing his affection for Akanksha.
Is Gaurav Khanna embarrassed by Wife Akanksha Chamola?
Despite their opposing personalities, the pair seems at ease in their own place. While Akanksha is frequently seen dancing her heart out, Gaurav is more likely to connect with attendees at events. However, Akanksha's outspokenness and casual demeanour usually elicit varied comments on social media.
Is Gaurav Khanna embarrassed by Wife Akanksha Chamola?
On Thursday, the couple went to a success celebration organised by their PR agency. Several videos from the occasion have gone viral, with Akanksha dancing passionately at the celebration. She was spotted dancing with several ladies at the location, wearing short golden attire.
In one video, Gaurav can be heard asking Akanksha, "Entry toh kar lo," as she starts dancing outside the arena before making her official entrance. Another video shows Akanksha laughing with photographers, claiming that they follow her around, which made Gaurav smile.
Is Gaurav Khanna embarrassed by Wife Akanksha Chamola?
Other videos show Gaurav continuously supporting Akanksha as she appears to lose her balance and nearly trips while dancing. These incidents prompted outrage online, with some netizens chastising Akanksha for her actions and claiming that Gaurav appeared uncomfortable but still supported her. Many social media users assumed that she had been drinking during the party.
A user said, "Zara bhi achi nahi lagti mujhe yeh."
Another said, “How humiliating! GK lacked grace and standard; he did not deserve her. He is mature and, at the very least, well-behaved.”
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.